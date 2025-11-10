Matthew Stafford is having a career resurgence this season. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback has maintained a steady level of play since winning his first Super Bowl in the 2021 season. However, a few injuries here and there have derailed his performance. This season, Stafford is looking as healthy as ever, and he's piloting the Rams to title contention once again.

Stafford's latest exploits saw the star quarterback throw four touchdowns in a decisive victory over the San Francisco 49ers. With the win, the Rams now share the NFC's top seed with the Seattle Seahawks. Along the way, Stafford is getting a lot of traction as a potential MVP winner.

The Rams certainly believe that the 37-year-old Stafford can win his first MVP award this season. Star wide receiver Davante Adams made a compelling case for his quarterback to win the most prestigious individual award this season.

“It's looked like MVP play to me all year, to be honest,” Adams said, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “I mean, even certain games … the pick he threw against Tennessee and the way he bounced back after that; that's how an MVP plays to me. Just to rally a team and continue to lead at a high level after things don't go your way, I think that's what really shows what an MVP is about.”

Should Stafford win MVP this season, he'll tie Rich Gannon, Aaron Rodgers, and Peyton Manning as the second-oldest players to win MVP. He'll also tie Gannon as the oldest first-time recipient of the MVP award. Given the Rams quarterback's performance this season, that's not a far-fetched possibility.

Through nine games, Stafford has posted a 67.1% completion rate, throwing for 2,427 yards this season. His 25 passing touchdowns lead the NFL so far, as well as his 269.7 passing yards per game. The Rams quarterback is doing all this heavy lifting in the passing department while protecting the ball: he's only thrown two interceptions despite leading the league in long passes.

Stafford's elite arm perfectly complements the Rams' potent rushing attack. The veteran's proficiency in Sean McVay's system has turned Los Angeles into a contender once again. Will Stafford cement his spot in Canton by winning his first MVP award and perhaps another ring to his collection?