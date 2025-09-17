The Los Angeles Rams are 2-0 to start the season, and they've been clicking on all cylinders so far. The offense has been key to their success, and Matthew Stafford is playing at a high level with all the talent surrounding him. Davante Adams is one of those players who he gets to pass the ball to, and the wide receiver has been in awe of what Stafford is doing.

In one of the plays against the Tennessee Titans, Stafford sidearmed a throw to Adams, keeping out of reach of the linebacker that was covering him.

This was such a sick throw from Rams QB Matthew Stafford. Avoids the pass rush and proceeds to throw an accurate ball off platform, just out of the reach of the LB, and then only where Davante Adams can grab it.

Adams spoke about the play on the Up & Adams show, and had nothing but good things to say about his quarterback's play.

“Dude's a magician… He's special, it's to the point where I'm starting to just expect stuff like that,” Adams said.

“I thank God that I have a quarterback like him for sure…" Davante Adams on playing with Matthew Stafford@UpAndAdamsShow @RamsNFL

pic.twitter.com/UMMKBua85E — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) September 16, 2025

“Dude's like Aaron [Rodgers], dude's like Matthew Stafford, they're like Steph Curry,” Adams continued. “If you watch this, it doesn't matter how many throws we have in practice, you think he's practicing throwing the ball like that? No… You have one shot to make that work, and he's the type of dude who can make that throw. You can see the type of confidence he has, there's a million ways to let that ball go and he threw it like that. Thank God I was able to come up with it… I thank God I have a quarterback like him.”

Rams clicking on offense under Matthew Stafford

Stafford has been the difference for the Rams, and he's made plays in the first two weeks of the season that show he's not slowing down anytime soon. With players such as Adams and Puka Nacua on the team, they make his job easier, but he's putting the ball in places where they can only catch it.

Before the season started, Stafford's status was up in the air because of a back injury, which led him to miss most of training camp. In the end, Stafford was ready when the season started, and so far, he's been playing well. The Rams now have a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles coming up next, which will be their toughest matchup so far.

The Rams were in a tight game against the Eagles in the playoffs last season, but the snow affected how things went, and they ended up losing.