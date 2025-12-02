The Los Angeles Rams had their six-game winning streak snapped in surprising fashion in Week 13, with the Carolina Panthers scoring a 31-28 victory over Matthew Stafford and company at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Making Sunday even less ideal for the Rams were the injuries dealt by wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Kyren Williams during the contest. The good news for Los Angeles is that neither player appears to be dealing with a serious injury that puts their short-term availability in doubt, according to Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay (h/t Adam Schefter of ESPN).

Via Schefter: “Rams RB Kyren Williams left Sunday’s game with an ankle issue and WR Davante Adams had hamstring soreness but neither is injury is considered serious. ‘Nothing that we expect to restrict guys from being available this week,” said Rams HC Sean McVay. “We might limit some guys in practice once we see how they come in (Tuesday), but nothing that we expect to affect game statuses for Arizona.'”

Despite his hamstring issue, Adams was able to make big plays in the end zone for the Rams in Week 13. He added to his NFL-leading total with a pair of touchdowns to go along with 58 receiving yards on four receptions and five targets.

Adams continues to be a huge threat to opposing defenses, especially when the Rams are in scoring position. The former Fresno State Bulldogs star is pacing the league with 14 receiving touchdowns with 689 receiving yards on 52 receptions and 99 targets through 12 games, so far in the 2025 NFL campaign.

Williams, on the other hand, hurt his ankle in the second period of the Panthers game, though he was able to stay and finish the contest with 72 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. As the top option on the ground for the Rams, Williams is very much on pace to notch his third consecutive 1,000 rushing-yard season. Thus far, he has 868 rushing yards on 183 carries across 12 games.

At 9-3, the Rams remain in a great position to make the NFL playoffs, but they are also wary of the threat coming from the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, who are breathing down their neck in the NFC West standings.