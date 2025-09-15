The Los Angeles Rams looked slow to get going in Nashville during the first two quarters. But then exploded with a dominating second half in the 33-19 romp of the Tennessee Titans.

Puka Nacua rose as the lone first half highlight — taking a 45-yard run into the end zone during fourth-and-one. L.A. still trailed 13-10 at the half. But later outscored Tennessee 23-6 the rest of the way.

These elements paint the picture of the Rams' Super Bowl vision playing out.

Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams increasing chemistry

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback was two yards shy from 300 yards. But he fed the ball to his newest wide receiver Davante Adams for his first Rams touchdown, which placed L.A. for good.

Stafford to Adams to extend the Rams lead!

Adams eventually joined NFL history after the win. But he also hit his first-ever 100-yard game as a Ram (106 yards on six catches).

Shows Stafford and the perennial Pro Bowler are increasing their chemistry. Which won't sit well for the defensive coordinators preparing for this Rams offense moving forward.

Rams defender ‘took game to the next level'

Cam Ward delivered an explosive highlight-reel touchdown throw. Yet a Rams defender raised his level of play against the top pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, from the eyes of Sean McVay.

The head coach watched third-year defender Byron Young harass and tussle down Ward. Young grabbed Ward for two sacks and forced a turnover in the romp.

“I thought (Young) took his game to the next level,” McVay told reporters afterward. “You see when Ward's able to extend plays, he's got the speed to be able to track him down. I think he made the game-changing play where he forces the sack fumble.”

Rams have new, needed offensive help in backfield

Los Angeles can now rest knowing that Kyren Williams doesn't always need to carry the load.

That's because Blake Corum is running like he's wearing a Michigan uniform.

Corum tallied 44 yards on five carries and scored the final Rams touchdown of the afternoon on a one-yarder. The alternate running back is showing the skillset that turned him into a day two of the draft selection.

Nacua is showing versatility

McVay has more than a physical, downfield threat out of Nacua. He's got a frightening downhill runner out of Nacua too.

The wide receiver ran with the authority of a power back on his lone handoff. Nacua helped lift the Rams to average six yards per carry against Tennessee.

McVay thrived with Robert Woods taking jet sweeps and Cooper Kupp lining up in the backfield but still catching passes. Nacua is his new gadget toy he can move around.

Rams front 7 is deep

The defensive linemen and linebackers, combined, will spark conversations for best in the league.

Kobie Turner grabbed one sack and continues to wreck havoc post Aaron Donald. Braden Fiske helps free him and the other trench defenders up. Jared Verse commands lots of attention, which only opens the door for Young and the other edge rushers to leave destructive debris out of the opposing offense.

Speaking of the latter position, L.A. is realizing it has a new option to unleash in Josaiah Stewart. He joined the Rams' sack party and his pass rush penetration has already given Ward and C.J. Stroud fits this season. Newcomer Nate Landman (eight tackles) is another solidifying this front seven — helping fuel the championship chatter.