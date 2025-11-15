The Los Angeles Rams have a massive matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11, as the winner of that contest will be in first place in the NFC West. With injury concerns surrounding Davante Adams, the veteran wide receiver shares an exciting quote about his availability.

When asked about whether he'll be limited against the Seahawks, Adams claimed that he plans to be the same player he's always been, according to Adam Grosbard of the L.A. Daily News. The 12-year pro also admitted that his playing ability comes down to how he can manage the pain.

“I'll be [the] same old G out there,” said Davante Adams. “It shouldn't really change anything, it's just more of like what I can deal, the comfort. Before it was kind of more debilitating… It's come a long way.”

Overall, the three-time First-Team All-Pro is just excited to play against the Seahawks. When asked about the big matchup, Adams claimed that playing in meaningful games is what he plays the sport for, per Grosbard.

“That's what you play for, for the meaningful games that happen after Halloween or around Thanksgiving time,” said Adams about the Seahawks-Rams matchup. “These are the games that add up and mean the most for playoff implications.”

Davante Adams has yet to miss a game for Los Angeles so far this season. Rams head coach Sean McVay has already claimed that the six-time Pro Bowler will be available to play on Sunday. So, we should expect to see Adams heavily involved in the offensive game plan against Seattle. Adams enters this contest with 42 receptions and 568 receiving yards while currently leading the league with nine receiving touchdowns.