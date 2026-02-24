It didn’t take long for the Los Angeles Rams to scoop up Kliff Kingsbury after the Commanders sent him packing. And now the Rams have given him an official, unique title for Sean McVay’s staff, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

“Kliff Kingsbury is now the Rams assistant head coach. Recently retired WR Robert Woods also has been added as the Rams' assistant wide receiver coach.”

It’s an interesting decision by McVay. When you look at the list of the coaching staff, it almost looks like Kingsbury is a head coach in waiting.

How will Kliff Kingsbury fare with the Rams?

Things seem a little convoluted with the Rams staff. Who is actually running the offensive show? Here’s another Schefter post on X that tries to tie it together.

“Sources: the Los Angeles Rams are promoting pass-game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator, and making QB coach Dave Ragone the co-offensive coordinator/QB coach. Scheelhaase interviewed for five head coaching jobs during this hiring cycle. But now, the NFL’s final OC opening has been filled in a uniquely LA way.”

It’s a nice landing for Kingsbury, who seemed to be losing stature around the NFL, according to this post on X by Ted Nguyen.

“Kliff has become GQ Greg Roman. Great for a couple of years and a creative run game designer, but ultimately, you hit your ceiling with him and will need someone to take you over the top. Still young enough to change the narrative, though.”

That’s a tough assessment. But Kingsbury still has supporters, even outside of his buddy McVay. Marcus Mariota is a fan, according to The Athletic.

“I think so much of Kliff,” Mariota said in January. “One, a very good coach, unbelievable with the quarterbacks, but an even better person. When you’re able to play for somebody that you truly believe in and trust, I think that’s why I ended up playing my best. So, I’m biased. I think so highly of Kliff, and we’ll see what lays out for him.”