Recently, the Los Angeles Rams' 2025-26 season came to an end with a crushing loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. While the Rams hung in there all game against a tough Seahawks team, ultimately, the team fell just short of their goal to win a second Super Bowl in the Sean McVay era.

However, that isn't stopping the team from reaffirming its commitment to both McVay and general manager Les Snead over the long haul.

“We’ve signed extensions with Head Coach Sean McVay and General Manager Les Snead,” announced the Rams on X, formerly Twitter.

Rams team owner Stan Kroenke also released a statement on the extensions.

“Their collaboration embodies the We Then Me ethos we seek in our players, coaches and staff, and we are thrilled they will be leading the Los Angeles Rams for years to come,” he said, per Adam Grosbard of the LA Daily News on X.

McVay came under fire in the NFC Championship Game for his decision to go for it on a late fourth down as opposed to kicking a field goal in the fourth quarter, but he is still widely regarded as one of the best head coaches in the NFL, having led the Rams on several deep playoff runs before the age of 40.

Meanwhile, Snead has also done a solid job of putting together a deep roster on both sides of the ball, keeping the team afloat even after losing such star players as Aaron Donald in the last few years.

In any case, it seems the Rams are more than happy with their leadership moving forward.