The Los Angeles Rams are trying to find themselves a consistent kicker. The kicking possession is becoming stronger and stronger, and this is one of the rare positions on the Rams that isn't solidified.

Joshua Karty is 10-15 on the season on field goals and only 23-26 on extra-point attempts. He has cost the Rams a good amount of points. The Rams are creating sudden competition at the kicking position.

The Rams have signed kicker Harrison Mevis, who recently played for the UFL. Mevis was the kicker for Missouri who nailed a 61-yard game-winner against Kansas State two seasons ago.

MIZZOU LEGENDpic.twitter.com/ZtyycpoqkE — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) November 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

“The Rams are signing K Harrison Mevis — a.k.a. “The Thiccer Kicker” — who stands 6'0″, 242 lbs. He went 20-of-21 on field goals with the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions.”

Mevis certainly has a leg and has already proven to be a clutch kicker. If Mevis can continue to keep his clutch gene, then he could emerge as a starting kicker in this league, whether it is with the Rams or a different organization. The Rams will certainly give him a chance to become the starter, with Karty likely one miss away from having a new role with the team.

Being a kicker is not easy; they deal with a lot of backlash for missing kicks. However, you can become a hero more often than not. Field goals are a massive part of the sport of football, and making them at a consistent level can get you seriously paid.

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little nailed an NFL-record 68-yard field goal in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday. Little is just 22 years of age and is on pace to become a legend in this sport by already hitting a 70-yarder in preseason.