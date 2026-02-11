With Super Bowl 60 in the rearview mirror, NFL mock drafts are becoming a massive topic in conversations at this point in the early offseason. Free agency doesn't start until March 11, so the draft preparation takes center stage outside of certain teams re-signing certain players.

ESPN's Field Yates, who headlines fantasy football talk, also does a lot of draft prep. He was at the Senior Bowl with the crew, and he produces his own mock draft, separate from Mel Kiper Jr. and others. On Wednesday, Yates released his first mock draft since Week 14 of the regular season.

In this mock, Yates has the Los Angeles Rams taking not one, but two star cornerbacks from Tennessee.

Jermod McCoy

“The Rams have two first-round picks, and the tenor of their offseason would've changed dramatically if quarterback Matthew Stafford retired. But Stafford said he'll be back in 2026 during his MVP speech, making cornerback the primary need. Los Angeles learned the hard way last season that a strong front seven can't neutralize a capable passing game — Jaxon Smith-Njigba combined for 354 receiving yards in three matchups against the Rams.”

“McCoy is a wild card. He is clearly talented enough to go in the top 10, but he missed the entire 2025 season after tearing an ACL last January. He's a long, confident, and talented man-to-man cover corner who stood out in 2024 (four interceptions and seven passes defensed). If his medicals are fully on track, he'll go early.”

Colton Hood

“A double-dip at cornerback for the Rams? And from the same college?! This would be the first instance of a team taking two players from the same school at the same position in the first round during the common draft era (since 1967), per ESPN Research. But I believe this move merits consideration given the overall strength of the Rams' roster and the vulnerability of their secondary. Hood didn't actually take any snaps on the field with McCoy, as he transferred to Tennessee prior to the 2025 season that McCoy sat out due to injury. But Hood more than made up for McCoy's void with 10 pass breakups this past season.”