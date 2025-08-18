The Los Angeles Rams have been waiting to see when Matthew Stafford would be hitting the field for practice, and it doesn't look like they'll be waiting anymore. The quarterback stepped on the field in his pads and jersey, as seen on a video from ESPN's Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Stafford had been dealing with a back issue and had missed most of training camp. There was optimism that he would return last week, but it looked like he still needed some time to get back to where he felt comfortable practicing.

This is good news for the Rams as Week 1 is just a few weeks from now.

Stafford was set to go through a workout before the Rams faced the Los Angeles Chargers in the second preseason, but head coach Sean McVay said he wouldn't talk about it until the top of the new week. There shouldn't be much to say about the workout since Stafford looks to be ready to practice, and that's all the Rams wanted to see.

Stafford has dealt with injuries throughout the past few seasons, and the Rams have been cautious about how much he participates in training camp. He stayed relatively healthy last season and helped the Rams get to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The Rams should be a good team once again, as they've added some more power on offense with Davante Adams, though they lost Cooper Kupp. Adams and Puka Nacua will be a strong receiver duo to stop, and defenses will have to do a lot to scheme against them.

The defense should be good again as well, and Jared Verse could have another big year, especially with him coming into his sophomore season. With Stafford back practicing, the optimism for the Rams should be back.