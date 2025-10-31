The Los Angeles Rams are having a good season, and they're having fun doing so. With it being Halloween, it's no surprise that some of the players may have come to practice with their costumes on. For others, they didn't have any specific costumes, but they did come to work dressed up as their boss.

That's what Rams' rookie linebacker Shaun Dolac did, as he dressed up as head coach Sean McVay. He had an entire impersonation for him as well, ending it with “Built for this s—.”

All the #Rams rookies dressed up for Halloween, and LB Shaun Dolac went as HC Sean McVay. He nailed the imitation. 😂🎃 (🎥 @RamsTapes) pic.twitter.com/GAFFSnBNMZ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

It got a laugh out of the entire room, but Dolac stayed in character the entire time, which made it even funnier.

Halloween might be one of the best days, so players can show their creativity and what they've had planned for some time now. As for Dolac, it's safe to say that he won some pointers with the idea, and McVay could appreciate someone coming to impersonate him.

The Rams are coming off a bye week and will be facing the New Orleans Saints in their next matchup. One thing to look forward to is Puka Nacua returning after he missed the last game before the bye with an injury. Nacua has been one of the best receivers in the league this season, and he can continue to dominate when he gets back on the field.

The Rams have gotten off to a 5-2 start this season, as both sides of the ball have been clicking. They'll have to continue their strong play, as the NFC West is a dogfight between them, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Seattle Seahawks. It'll be important for the Rams to try and take control of the division, but it won't be easy.

McVay knows how to get the most out of his players, and just like Dolac said, he knows that they are built for this.