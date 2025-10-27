The Los Angeles Rams are in a great spot midway through the 2025 NFL season. They are 5-2, tied with the Seattle Seahawks atop the NFC West. But not everything has been roses.

Three weeks ago, Pro Bowl receiver Puka Nacua suffered an ankle injury in a win over the Baltimore Ravens. The injury cost him a game overseas against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But following the Rams' Week 8 bye, it appears that he will suit up this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In Week 9, Los Angeles will host the 1-6 New Orleans Saints. In a potential one-sided matchup like that one, teams typically take a cautious approach to a star player returning from injury. The fact that on Monday, it looks like Nacua will play means he is very likely fully healthy.

Before getting hurt, Nacua was having an exceptional season. He has 54 catches for 616 yards, which rank third and fourth, respectively, in the NFL, despite missing the last two weeks. In his absence, Davante Adams reminded everyone he can still play with three touchdowns against the Jaguars.

The Rams, despite being tied for first place in their division, are not resting on their laurels.

Monday morning, the Rams traded with the Tennessee Titans for cornerback Roger McCreary. Back in Week 2, Los Angeles lost starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who is on injured reserve with a broken clavicle.

McCreary is a former second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He is playing on the final year of his rookie contract, and brings experience and physicality to a secondary lacking depth.