The Los Angeles Rams have an incredibly important matchup on “Thursday Night Football” against the Seattle Seahawks, as the winner will be in first place in the NFC West and the No. 1 seed in the entire conference. Leading up to the contest, former child star Macaulay Culkin showed off his ball knowledge when discussing defensive tackle Poona Ford.

During an interview, the star of “Home Alone” was asked if there is a case to be made that Ford's presence on the defense has made a bigger impact than wide receiver Davante Adams' impact on the offense. Culkin, who is 45 years old, seemed to believe that was the case and shared his exact reason why.

“You said the keyword: Poona Ford, I swear,” said Macaulay Culkin. “If he was one inch taller, if he was six feet tall, he'd be making bigger bank. He's got this kinda stigma. But man, we haven't had a guy plug up the hole like that since [Ndamukong] Suh, since Suh was on the team, really. That's what it's all about. Poona Ford. He's the quiet MVP of the season. Because that was a big hole in our defense, was the run. And Poona, man, he just does it. Unsung hero.”

Macauley Culkin (the kid from home alone) absolutely knows ball.. pic.twitter.com/R4tzOxNqBm — x – Rams Tapes 🇵🇷 (@RamsTapes) December 18, 2025

Poona Ford is in his eighth season in the NFL, and his first with the Rams. The 30-year-old nose tackle has played in all 14 games for Los Angeles so far and has served as a consistent run stopper for the defense. Entering the Week 16 matchup against the Seahawks, Ford has recorded 40 combined tackles (16 solo) and one sack.

Macaulay Culkin seemingly knows what he is talking about, as the Rams' defense ranked 22nd in the league in the 2024-25 campaign in rushing yards allowed (130 yards per game). However, after signing Ford, L.A.'s rush defense has catapulted to ninth best in the NFL in 2025-26 (101.1 yards per game).