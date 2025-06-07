The Los Angeles Rams geared up this offseason in the hopes of making an even deeper run in the playoffs in the 2025-26 campaign. After making numerous moves to improve the roster, one player signed via free agency is being viewed as the “missing piece” for the defense.

In the latest episode of “The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny,” the famed ESPN analyst listed the X-Factor for each team in the league. She believes that defensive tackle Poona Ford is the “missing piece” to the Rams' defense. Kimes raved about his consistency over the years and thinks he'll be an impactful player in L.A.'s defensive line.

“[Poona Ford is] one of the most underrated players of his generation, in my opinion, in the NFL,” Kimes said. “A fantastic fit for the Rams' scheme. He's kind of like the missing piece for this defense. I think that having Poona Ford on and being better against the run on early downs will solve a lot of the problems.”

The 29-year-old defensive tackle signed a three-year, $27.6 million contract with the Rams this offseason. This will be the fourth team he's played for in his career, as Ford played for the Seattle Seahawks for five seasons, the Buffalo Bills for one, and the Los Angeles Chargers for one.

During his one-year stint with the Chargers last season, Ford proved to be a solid defensive lineman. One that the Rams could surely use in the interior defensive line. He ended the 2024-25 campaign with 39 combined tackles (24 solo), eight tackles for a loss, three sacks, and an interception.

The Rams struggled in the interior defensive line without Aaron Donald last season. Now that Ford is in the lineup, the defense very well could bounce back in a big way. It's a big moment for Los Angeles, as the franchise hopes to get back to another Super Bowl appearance with Matthew Stafford as quarterback.