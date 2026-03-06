The Los Angeles Rams are locking in one of their key pass catchers right before the start of free agency. It's a move that keeps one of Matthew Stafford's favorite targets in L.A. for the next few seasons.

Reports indicate that the Rams are signing Tyler Higbee to a two-year, $8 million contract extension, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. The 33-year-old tight end will seemingly continue his role as the starter while Los Angeles aims to build a title contender once again.

“Sources: The Rams and TE Tyler Higbee have agreed to a two-year, $8M deal to keep him in Los Angeles for an 11th season and beyond, per his agent Eric Burkhardt of Roc Nation Sports. Higbee remains a valuable player and leader for Sean McVay and the locker room as the Rams' all-time leader among TEs in receptions, yards, and TDs.”

Higbee played 10 games last season (starting eight) for the Rams. He missed a chunk of time as he was bouncing back from an ACL tear from the previous season, and also missed four games due to an ankle injury he suffered in November.

Despite the injury woes, Tyler Higbee has been a consistent option in the Rams' passing attack throughout his career. Through 10 years in the NFL, Higbee has hauled in 386 receptions for 3,949 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns. He is especially vital in short-yardage situations, as he's been one of Stafford's go-to targets for the past five seasons.

It is currently unclear what Higbee's status will be once the 2026-27 season starts. However, he will have the entire offseason to bounce back from the ankle injury. After agreeing to a new contract extension, the Rams will likely keep tabs on his health throughout the summer.