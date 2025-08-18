The Los Angeles Rams got some good news when they found out Matthew Stafford would be practicing after having some back issues, and that should be a sigh of relief for the offense. There is another player that they're waiting to see come back, and it's left tackle Alaric Jackson, who has been out dealing with blood clots.

Head coach Sean McVay recently gave an update on Jackson, saying that he was on track with his rehab, and he's in great shape right now as he continues to take things a week at a time.

“He's able to be physically active, there's just some restrictions in regard to being able to participate in some of the full team activities,” McVay said via Stu Jackson on X, formerly Twitter.

Jackson signed a three-year deal with the Rams during the offseason but hadn't practiced since June. He's been dealing with blood clots since 2022, and he missed nine games that season. The Rams have players who can fill in for him, but they would love to have Jackson on the field when Week 1 starts.

Blood clots are a serious injury to take note of, and many athletes who have dealt with them have had to take some time away to recover.

Rams have key players dealing with injuries

Besides Jackson, Stafford was another player that the Rams have been hoping to get back in practice, and he showed up in his pads at the top of the week. Stafford hadn't participated in training camp so far because of a back issue, and he was supposed to get on the field sometime last week. Instead, he took another week off, but he reportedly had a throwing session before their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and two days later, he was at practice.

That's good news for the Rams, as their success may hinge on how well Stafford performs. If he's hurt, they would have to either rely on Stetson Bennett and Jimmy Garoppolo, and those may not be the best options for a team that has goals of making the playoffs and competing for a championship.

The offense has a lot of good pieces on the team, including Davante Adams, whom they acquired during the offseason. That's another option for Stafford to throw the ball to, as he already has a reliable receiver with Puka Nacua.