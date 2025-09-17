Los Angeles Rams superstar Puka Nacua still shakes his head when he thinks about it. A snapshot of Nacua flexing alongside Davante Adams after a Rams touchdown has been making the rounds online, and for Nacua, the moment feels surreal.

“I just saw on Instagram where we have a touchdown photo of us both flexing after his first touchdown [with] the Rams,” Nacua said. “And if you would've said that [was going to happen] when I was in high school, I'd be like, ‘Yeah, you're crazy.'”

The Rams’ second-year star grew up a devoted Packers fan, cheering on Adams from afar before ever setting foot in the NFL. He remembers scrolling Twitter as a teenager, posting “Go Pack Go” while waiting to watch Adams carve up defenses. Now, the player he idolized is lining up next to him in Los Angeles.

From dream to reality for Puka Nacua and the Rams

The Rams pursued Adams in the offseason after moving on from Cooper Kupp, with head coach Sean McVay reaching out to Nacua for his thoughts before the deal was finalized. At a wedding reception in March, Nacua whispered to McVay during a father-daughter dance, “I think that would be sweet.” Six months later, it has turned into one of the most promising receiver duos in football.

Through two games, Adams and Nacua have combined for 28 catches, 423 total yards, and two touchdowns. Adams has been the go-to target against man coverage, while Nacua has thrived against zone, giving Matthew Stafford a complete set of options and helping make the Rams one of the league’s most efficient offenses.

What impresses coaches is how quickly the pair has meshed. In team meetings, Nacua peppers Adams with questions, trying to absorb every detail of the veteran’s approach to leverage and body control. On the practice field, he asked Adams to take the first rep in drills so that he could study his technique.

Adams, in turn, has praised Nacua’s versatility and toughness, saying his younger teammate can line up anywhere and win. For Nacua, the respect is mutual, and so is the excitement. What once seemed “crazy” is now the reality powering the Rams’ passing attack.