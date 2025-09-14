The Rams entered Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans with confidence, aiming to build on their strong start to the season. Predictions centered on Puka Nacua's ability to once again shine after a 130-yard performance in Week 1, with Matthew Stafford healthy and Davante Adams drawing coverage.

The expectation was that Nacua could cross 100 receiving yards again while helping Los Angeles push to a 2-0 record behind its reliable offense and disruptive defense.

The second-year wideout delivered emphatically, breaking free on a fourth-and-1 play to race 45 yards in the end zone. The explosive score electrified the Rams' sideline and put immediate pressure on Tennessee's defense, which already had its hands full trying to contain Nacua and Adams in coverage.

PUKA NACUA WITH THE 45-YARD HOUSE CALL ON 4TH DOWN

For Los Angeles, this is exactly the kind of play that signals they can be more than a September surprise. Stafford doesn't need to light up the scoreboard when receivers like Nacua are turning short-yardage situations into highlight-reel touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Rams' defense continues to set the tone, forcing the Titans into uncomfortable positions.

Not everything is going smoothly, though. Heading into this matchup, the Rams had already ruled out key contributors on offense. Guard Steve Avila and tight end Colby Parkinson were confirmed out, leaving gaps along the line.

Still, the Rams football team has positioned itself well. With Puka Nacua breaking games open, Los Angeles looks poised to make an early statement in the NFC. If they keep executing at this level, Week 2 could be another step in showing they're serious contenders in 2025.