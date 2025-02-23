There is a reason why the Los Angeles Rams are allowing star quarterback Matthew Stafford to talk to other NFL teams.

The Rams gave permission to Stafford's agent when it comes to speaking with other squads about his value. However, it doesn't mean it is a trade request, as NFL insider Ian Rapoport emphasized.

“Instead, the Rams and Stafford can gain a better understanding of his value outside the team, potentially making it easier to get a contract done,” Rapoport wrote.

“That remains the hope, that outside help can assist in gauging the market and seeing his value — and that this results in his return to LA.”

NFL analyst reacts to Matthew Stafford, Rams news

Another NFL analyst joined in on the news of the Los Angeles Rams letting Matthew Stafford speak to other teams.

“Other teams believe this doesn’t necessarily mean Stafford and the #Rams are headed for a split. Trade comp would still be a hurdle. But to borrow a phrase from @JerrySeinfeld, that’s a pretty big matzo ball hanging out there,” NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said.

The Super Bowl 56 champion is coming off a solid 2024 campaign. He completed # passes as he threw for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns. He developed strong connections with Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, DeMarcus Robinson, among others.

Despite injuries causing the Rams to have a slow start, they gained momentum when they returned to full health. They went 5-1 in the last six games of the regular season, making the playoffs. They beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.

The Rams will do what is needed to keep their star quarterback in Los Angeles. If it requires letting him gauge interest from other teams in the league, then that's what they will do.