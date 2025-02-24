The 2025 NFL offseason has only just begun, and there's a lot of drama surrounding the Los Angeles Rams. Not only is the team expected to trade veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp, but they could also be moving on from quarterback Matthew Stafford too. In the meantime, head coach Sean McVay has finalized his coaching staff for the upcoming season, and he's bringing the New England Patriots former offensive coordinator, Alex Van Pelt, to town.

Van Pelt spent one season as the Patriots leader on offense before he ended up getting replaced by Josh McDaniels as part of Mike Vrabel's new coaching staff. It didn't take him long to find a new home, though, as he has latched on with McVay in Los Angeles as a senior offensive assistant who will be working with the defensive side of the ball.

“Rams have added former Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt to their coaching staff,”Adam Schefter of ESPN noted in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Sean McVay tabs Alex Van Pelt for unique role on Rams coaching staff

Van Pelt is known for his work with quarterbacks throughout his coaching career, but he will be employed in a different role with the Rams. Rather than working with the offensive side of the ball, Van Pelt will be working with the defense instead, helping them get a unique perspective on what opposing offenses do, in addition to what those offenses may be looking for when going up against their defense.

While McVay is experienced in his own right as a head coach at this point, it never hurts to have veterans working alongside you on your coaching staff, which appears to be the reasoning behind adding Van Pelt. With the coaching staff set now, McVay and the rest of the Rams organization has to get to work on figuring out what their roster is going to look like for the upcoming campaign.