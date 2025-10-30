The NFL trade deadline is almost here, and the shuffling around the league has already started with some fringe pieces being moved around. As the Nov. 4 deadline gets closer and closer, contenders around the league are trying to make any move possible to boost their Super Bowl chances. The Los Angeles Rams are one of those teams who may be sniffing around in the coming week.

The Rams don't have a ton of needs on the roster, but they could use some depth at some key spots. Offensive tackle is one, as is pass-catcher after Tutu Atwell was placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. The Rams could also use some help in the secondary or at linebacker to help complement a defensive front that is one of the best in football.

When asked about it on Wednesday, head coach Sean McVay wasn't willing to give much away when asked if Los Angeles had any moves in store.

Article Continues Below

“When asked whether he expects the Rams to make any other moves before the Nov. 4 trade deadline, Sean McVay said it ‘hasn't been something that we've really talked about, but I certainly would never rule that out,'” ESPN reporter Sarah Barshop reported on X, formerly Twitter.

If the Rams do find a way to add a quality contributor at any of the positions listed above, things could get very scary for the rest of the NFC. Los Angeles is already sitting pretty at 5-2 and is coming off of a dominant win over the Jaguars in London before its bye week. McVay's squad is the only team to beat the Indianapolis Colts this season, and both of its losses came at the very end of games against a pair of playoff contenders in the Eagles and 49ers.

The Rams will come out of the bye and look to get back in the win column on Sunday against he New Orleans Saints in Tyler Shough's first-career start at quarterback before a tough stretch of schedule kicks off. The rest of November includes big divisional games against the 49ers and Seahawks before a prime time game against the Buccaneers, so any addition will have to get up to speed quickly with McVay and company.