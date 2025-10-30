The Los Angeles Rams don't quite sit at the top of the standings in the NFC through eight weeks, but they certainly look like one of the best teams in football and a Super Bowl contender so far this season. Matthew Stafford and the offense have ben humming and the defensive front is strong, covering for a relative lack of talent in the back end.

Now, however, the Rams are managing a key injury on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receiver Tutu Atwell is suffering from a hamstring injury and head coach Sean McVay said on Wednesday that he has been placed on injured reserve, according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

Fortunately for the rams, McVay also added that he believes Atwell will only miss the four required games by the decision to put him on IR and then he will be able to return. In fact, the Rams considered leaving him off of IR to see if he would be ready to go after three weeks, but they are now opting for the extra roster spot in the meantime instead.

Atwell isn't one of the stars on this Rams offense like Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are, but he is pivotal in creating space for those guys to record the production that they do in the underneath and intermediate areas of the field. The Louisville product is arguably the fastest weapon the Rams have on offense, so losing him will be a big blow until he is back on the field.

Atwell has played in six games this season and has caught just four balls, but he has made them count. Those four catches have gone for 164 yards, including a critical 88-yard touchdown in a win against the Indianapolis Colts. Expect Xavier Smith and Konata Mumpfield to get some more snaps with Atwell out of the lineup.

Atwell will miss upcoming games against the New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so it is far from an easy slate coming up for Los Angeles. However, as long as Stafford is out there, McVay and company will feel good about their chances to get a win against anybody.