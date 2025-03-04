The Los Angeles Rams have signed Matthew Stafford to a restructured contract, which leaves question marks about the backup quarterback situation for head coach Sean McVay.

Although they had backup quarterback Jimmy Garapollo last season, it could be a different look. He had one start on the season for the Rams, which was Week 18 when the Rams already clinched the NFC West. It was a solid outing for the signal-caller.

Garapollo completed 65.9 percent of 41 attempts for 334 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Regardless of the statistics, having a backup quarterback is a must for every team. McVay spoke to reporters via Kevin Patra of NFL.com and addressed the situation.

“We would love to bring him back,” McVay said Monday. “Obviously, have been very busy working through kinda the Matthew situation. That's the hope and anticipation.

“Now you guys know that there might be some other interest and Jimmy's earned the right to have that type of interest. But yes, if you said would I want Jimmy back here to be able to work in the quarterback room with Dave Ragone and Matthew and those guys, the answer is absolutely yes.”

Sean McVay and the Rams need a backup QB for Matthew Stafford

Although Stafford is as tough as they get, having a legitimate and certified quarterback as the No. 2 option is huge. Look at the Minnesota Vikings and what they did.

They signed Sam Darnold to a one-year contract and he was going to battle it out with rookie J.J. McCarthy for the starting spot. Still, Darnold's reputation around the league was as a backup. As a result of his work, he became the starter.

That won't happen for the Rams. However, if an injury takes place, then having someone like Garapollo could be a huge boost. After all, McVay's system is among one of the best offensive systems in the league.

Despite McVay's intention of wanting to bring Garapollo back, the quarterback market is an interesting spot. Plenty of teams are looking for a starting quarterback that might not be able to draft one.

For instance, the Las Vegas Raiders could sign him if they are unable to pick a quarterback like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with the No. 6 pick.

Either way, Los Angeles have half of the puzzle solved. Following McVay's eight-word take about Stafford's return, the next topic goes to a backup quarterback.

Bringing back Garapollo would be a big plus but the market is vast and his services might be acquired.