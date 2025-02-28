NFL fans can stop trying to picture Matthew Stafford in a Las Vegas Raiders or New York Giants uniform. The 37-year-old quarterback is staying right where he is after agreeing to a restructured contract with the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

And so the suspense is over. Stafford will be leading LA heading into the 2025-26 campaign. This was always the most logical solution for both parties. The Rams won a Super Bowl with No. 9 under center and have made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, so it makes sense to stick with him for now. Similarly, Stafford was unlikely to find a better situation, at least from a competitive standpoint.

Stafford and the Rams have enjoyed plenty of success together thus far

The two-time Pro Bowl selection and 2011 NFL Comeback Player of the Year elevated Los Angeles' offense upon his arrival in March of 2021, throwing for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns (matches career high) in his first season with the team. Stafford excelled in the playoffs overall, and despite some hiccups in Super Bowl 56, he helped the Rams win their first title as an LA-based squad.

Stafford's production did dip last year, as he posted 3,762 passing yards and a modest 20 touchdowns in 16 games. The former No. 1 overall draft pick once again performed well in the postseason, though, willing the Rams through the snow and nearly leading them to a comeback win versus the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round. Matthew Stafford could keep LA in the mix.

Retaining him is going to be quite costly, however. He reportedly sought a contract that would pay him $50 million annually, which is tough to justify given his declining numbers and murky injury history. Again, though, the alternatives were unappetizing for player and franchise.

The Rams will still need to deal with Cooper Kupp's own trade saga, but general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay can now focus more of their attention on the NFL Scouting Combine and free agency. A formerly uncertain offseason now has a clear goal attached to it: Retooling the team for another deep playoffs run.