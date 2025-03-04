The Los Angeles Rams squashed any doubts of Matthew Stafford potentially leaving the organization after giving him a contract restructure during the NFL Combine. The deal gives the veteran quarterback a year-to-year situation in LA that is currently set to end after the 2026 season.

It may have been a stressful situation for former Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean McVay. On Monday, the 39-year-old head coach revealed an eight-word reaction about the Rams being able to retain Stafford as quarterback for at least the 2025-26 season. From the sound of it, McVay might be more relieved than anyone else.

“Been sleeping better these last couple of days.”

Although Stafford is 37 years of age, the veteran quarterback looked relatively the same as he always has. Through 16 games played, Stafford recorded 3,762 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, and eight interceptions while throwing a 65.8% completion percentage. Stafford's stats from the Rams' 2024 campaign were right on par with his career numbers.

Los Angeles is able to maintain its starting quarterback, but the team is undoubtedly going through some changes. Veteran wideout Cooper Kupp is up on the trade block as the franchise hopes to find ways to improve the roster overall. Due to Puka Nacua's emergence as a wide receiver, the club likely feels okay with letting Kupp go via trade.

The Rams own the No. 26 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The organization could essentially go in any direction to improve the roster. However, many believe the front office will focus on acquiring pass catchers for Stafford to work with in an attempt to replace Kupp's presence in the offense.

Kupp, who will be 32 by the time next season begins, hasn't been the most healthy player on the Rams roster. Since dominating the 2021 season, Kupp has missed a total of 19 out of 51 possible games. It's unknown what the market looks like for the veteran wide receiver.

Despite that, the recent trade between the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders that sent Deebo Samuel to Washington could be a starting point for the Rams. The 49ers dealt the star wideout for a fifth-round selection in the upcoming draft.