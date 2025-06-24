A franchise with playoff aspirations can’t afford to overlook glaring weaknesses, and for the Miami Dolphins, the secondary stands out as the most urgent area for reinforcement as the 2025 training camp approaches. Despite a roster loaded with offensive firepower and a pass rush that flashes potential, Miami’s cornerback group is perilously thin, especially with the uncertain status of Jalen Ramsey and the release of Kendall Fuller. The perfect move to stabilize this unit? Bringing in veteran free agent Stephon Gilmore.

The Dolphins’ defensive backfield has been rocked by turnover and injury. Jalen Ramsey, the team’s All-Pro anchor, is reportedly on the trade block, and the departure of Fuller leaves Miami with a patchwork group headlined by Cam Smith, Storm Duck, and Artie Burns. Smith, a former second-round pick, has yet to live up to expectations and struggled with consistency and injuries. Duck was a pleasant surprise as an undrafted rookie, but projects as a depth piece rather than a reliable starter. Burns, meanwhile, is now more of a special teams contributor than a true outside corner.

This lack of proven talent is a major concern for a team that expects to compete immediately. The Dolphins’ window is now, with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle all in their prime and under contract. Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver needs at least one more dependable veteran to avoid a disastrous regression in the secondary.

Why Stephon Gilmore Is the Ideal Fit

Stephon Gilmore’s resume speaks for itself: five Pro Bowl selections, two All-Pro nods, and a Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019. Even at 34, Gilmore remains one of the most respected and savvy corners in the league. In 2024, he started 15 games for the Minnesota Vikings, tallying 56 tackles, an interception, and nine pass breakups. While he’s no longer the lockdown force of his prime, Gilmore’s instincts, technique, and football IQ still make him a valuable asset—especially for a team in desperate need of stability.

NFL insiders and analysts have repeatedly pointed to Gilmore as a natural fit in Miami. Brian Baldinger, for example, has publicly advocated for the Dolphins to sign Gilmore, noting that his experience and professionalism would be invaluable in a locker room that’s lost key leaders. Gilmore’s ability to step in as a starter or high-level rotational player would immediately elevate the Dolphins’ cornerback group and provide much-needed insurance if the Ramsey trade materializes.

Beyond his on-field contributions, Gilmore’s presence would be a boon for Miami’s young defensive backs. Players like Cam Smith and rookie Jason Marshall Jr. would benefit immensely from learning alongside a veteran who’s seen every coverage, every offensive wrinkle, and every high-pressure situation the NFL can offer. Gilmore has a reputation as a consummate professional—someone who prepares meticulously and leads by example. That kind of mentorship is invaluable for a unit in transition.

Article Continues Below

Cost-Effective and Low Risk

Gilmore’s market value has dropped as he enters the twilight of his career, making him an affordable option for a team with limited cap flexibility. He played on a one-year, $7 million deal with the Vikings last season and is likely to command a similar or even lower salary in 2025. For Miami, this represents a low-risk, high-upside move: Gilmore can be signed to a short-term contract without jeopardizing future roster construction.

Gilmore’s skill set meshes well with Miami’s defensive philosophy. He’s comfortable in both man and zone coverage, excels in press situations, and rarely gets beat deep. Last season, opposing quarterbacks posted a 94.1 passer rating when targeting him—solid numbers for a player in his mid-30s. With the Dolphins’ pass rush featuring Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, Gilmore wouldn’t be asked to cover for extended periods, further maximizing his effectiveness.

Should Ramsey be traded, Gilmore becomes a necessity rather than a luxury. Even if Ramsey stays, the Dolphins need a reliable CB2 who can match up with the AFC’s deep stable of receivers. Gilmore’s experience in the AFC East, having played for the Bills and Patriots, adds another layer of value, as he’s intimately familiar with the division’s offenses and tendencies.

The Dolphins are not in a rebuilding phase; they are built to win now. With glaring holes at cornerback, the front office can’t afford to gamble on unproven youth or late-round draft picks alone. Signing Stephon Gilmore is the perfect move to fill out the roster before training camp. He brings experience, leadership, and a steady hand to a secondary in flux, giving Miami its best chance to contend in 2025 and beyond.

If the Dolphins want to avoid watching their playoff hopes unravel due to defensive breakdowns, the time to act is now. Stephon Gilmore is the answer.