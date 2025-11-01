The Miami Dolphins' 2-7 start to the 2025 season has led to their first firing, with general manager Chris Grier receiving his pink slip on Friday. The move creates the first NFL executive job opening ahead of the upcoming offseason.

Fans expected the underwhelming Dolphins to make wholesale changes, but Grier's name was not one that was previously brought up. Many instead thought either head coach Mike McDaniel or quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would lose their jobs first.

McDaniel holds onto his job for now, but management changes typically also result in coaching changes. Barring a complete 180-degree turn, it seems unlikely that both McDaniel and Tagovailoa will return in the same capacity in 2026.

Regardless of what comes next, the Dolphins will be among the first teams making calls to rival front offices looking for their next general manager. They will not be the only franchise making up the GM carousel, but Miami becomes the first major market team to have a vacant opening.

Although there are more overall candidates, the general manager market is not as openly discussed as the head coaching market. A lot can change over the next few months, but several prominent names have already surfaced as potential contenders to replace Grier.

Brian Xanders, Jacksonville Jaguars Senior Adviser

Brian Xanders is one of the few former general managers who remain in play for the next round of executive hires. Xanders is currently a senior adviser for the Jacksonville Jaguars but was the Denver Broncos' general manager from 2009 to 2012.

Despite lasting just four years, Xanders' Broncos tenure was moderately successful. After starting with a pair of losing seasons, Denver claimed the AFC West in 2011 and 2012 under Xanders' guidance.

A dysfunctional team like the Dolphins would benefit from hiring Xanders, whose background is in player personnel. His Broncos teams also thrived in the draft and their ensuing player development during his stint as general manager.

Xanders was responsible for drafting Von Miller, Demaryius Thomas, Eric Decker, Derek Wolfe and Danny Trevathan to Denver.

Ed Dodds, Indianapolis Colts Assistant GM

Considering how well the Indianapolis Colts are being run in 2025, it is only a matter of time before rivals begin picking at their cornerstones. First-year owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon is rightfully receiving a bulk of the credit, but teams have begun to take notice of assistant general manager Ed Dodds.

Dodds has been a potential general manager for years, ever since he helped Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks build the ‘Legion of Boom.' He was recently a finalist for the Tennessee Titans before they hired Mike Borgonzi and previously received interest from the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders.

If the Colts keep winning the way they do, Dodds could quickly become the top general manager candidate during the next round of hiring.

Ryan Cowden, New England Patriots Assistant GM

Ryan Cowden has been a name to monitor in the general manager hiring circuit for over a decade. Unfortunately, Cowden has been repeatedly hidden behind the walls of unsuccessful franchises.

After spending the early part of his career with the Carolina Panthers, Cowden has spent the last 10 years with the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants before landing with the New England Patriots. Cowden had a brief stint as the interim general manager of the Titans before transitioning to the Giants.

Beyond just his career accomplishments, Cowden has gained the respect and approval of his peers. The Wofford alum has consistently had Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel in his corner, according to Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer.

Jon-Eric Sullivan, Green Bay Packers VP of Player Personnel

Of all the executives in line for a potential general manager position, arguably none are more qualified than Green Bay Packers' Jon-Eric Sullivan. The veteran executive has spent his entire 22-year career with the Packers since joining the team in 2003.

During his 22 years with the Packers, Sullivan has been promoted six times, leading to his current position as Vice President of Player Personnel. He has carved out an enviable niche within one of the most respected organizations in the NFL and has received nothing but praise from general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Sullivan was a finalist for multiple positions in the previous offseason, interviewing with the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders. He was passed over by each organization, but Sullivan continues to receive interest from multiple teams each year.

Sullivan has been with the Packers for over two decades, but a move to Miami would take him closer to home. The 2026 offseason seems like the year he finally gets his day in court, whether it is with the Dolphins or not.

Ray Agnew, Detroit Lions Assistant GM

Ray Agnew is another rising executive who appears destined to land a general manager position in 2026. He is not as young as some other candidates, but Agnew has repeatedly impressed many around the league throughout his tenure with the Detroit Lions.

Agnew is among the top candidates whom Breer believes will receive a promotion within the next year.

“Brad Holmes' right-hand man has a vast, and diverse, volume of experiences — as a player, a player-development guy, a scout and now an executive — and brings an Ozzie Newsome-type presence as a leader,” Breer wrote. “His ability to judge and evaluate players on a personal level is something that’s been highlighted by everyone who’s been around him too, and it’s pretty obvious to see in the job that the Lions have done in bringing in the right kinds of people the last three years.”

The Dolphins desperately need a culture change more than any other team in the league, which is exactly what hiring Agnew would do. The 57-year-old spent four years with the Los Angeles Rams before joining the Lions, adding to his experience working within winning organizations.