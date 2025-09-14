Things are looking a bit bleak for the Miami Dolphins right now after the club suffered a tough 33-8 Week 1 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. There is speculation that Tyreek Hill could be traded if the team continues to lose, and some are questioning the job security of head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier.

That speculation regarding McDaniel and Grier reached an all-time high before the Dolphins kicked off against the New England Patriots on Sunday. While fans were having fun in the parking lot, tailgating for the contest, a banner was seen flying over Hard Rock Stadium calling for McDaniel's and Grier's jobs.

"Fire [Chris] Grier, Fire [Mike] McDaniel" A banner flying over Hard Rock Stadium before the Dolphins home opener today against the Patriots 👀 (via @GhostOfAdamGase)pic.twitter.com/FRXcY0xfgp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mike McDaniel's tenure as the Dolphins' head coach got off to a hot start, as the team had a winning record and reached the playoffs in his first two years with the franchise. However, last season, Miami ended with an 8-9 record and failed to reach the postseason. Since then, questions regarding McDaniel's job security have been running rampant through the fanbase. General manager Chris Grier has also been involved in that speculation.

Many grew concerned leading up to the Week 2 contest against the Patriots after Dolphins players called for a players-only meeting just days after the big loss to the Colts. Tyreek Hill claimed that he and his teammates focused on accountability as the main topic of discussion. But a players-only meeting this early in the season for any sport is a bit odd, as they tend to occur several weeks into a season. That is, if they do occur.