The Miami Dolphins reportedly held a players-only meeting after the ugly 33-8 Week 1 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Those types of meetings tend to generate rumors, especially in regards to the job safety of the head coach. On Friday, Tyreek Hill shared some details about what was discussed in the players-only meeting.

While talking with media members in the locker room, Hill revealed that he and his teammates talked about taking accountability and preparing for games properly, according to a video recorded by Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. The Dolphins players seemingly want to right the ship sooner rather than later.

“The standard is the standard each and every day, man,” said Tyreek Hill. “Holding guys accountable, preparation… I think the biggest thing is accountability. Guys gotta be able to receive, in a certain way, and not feel attacked. I feel like if we approach it that way, then we'll be fine.”

Unfortunately, we broke the news to #Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill that he hasn’t caught a pass for more than 30-yards in a full year. He wasn’t too pleased. pic.twitter.com/dnNqzHyOdm — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 12, 2025

Week 1 was a struggle for Hill and the Dolphins. The 31-year-old wide receiver finished the season opener with just four receptions for 40 yards. Getting the five-time First-Team All-Pro more involved in the offense would be a great first step for Miami's offense to get back on track. Especially against a Patriots defense that just allowed the Las Vegas Raiders to record 333 passing yards in the first game of the season.

Tyreek Hill is coming off a 2024-25 campaign that was a bit of a struggle in comparison to the numbers he's put up throughout his career. The Dolphins star ended last season with 81 receptions, 959 receiving yards, and six touchdown grabs. His 959 yards snapped a four-year streak that saw him surpass the 1,000-yard mark, and his six touchdowns tied for the lowest scores he's had in a single season.

Sunday's contest against the Patriots will be the Dolphins' first home game of the season. A victory should quiet the critics for now, but a loss could make the outside noise a bit louder for this franchise.