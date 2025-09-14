With the bevy of rumors surrounding Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, one of the topics of conversation has been the possibility of him being traded. While it's been reported that the Dolphins have no plans to trade Hill, anything can change when the NFL approaches the trade deadline in November.

In a recent report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, she also stated that the team doesn't ‘have any plans” to deal with Hill, as the franchise wants to win in the current time and Hill gives them the best opportunity to be explosive with Tua Tagovailoa. However, Russini would emphasize that if the losses continue like with the frustrating 33-8 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, “expect the phone to ring.”

Regarding a team that could be interested in Hill, the one Russini mentions is the Kansas City Chiefs, the star's former team.

“As for what’s next? I was told the Dolphins don’t have any plans right now to trade Hill,” Russini writes. “This team needs to win, and Tua Tagovailoa needs Hill to make the offense explosive again. The receiver is also currently being investigated by the NFL over allegations of domestic abuse. But if the losses pile up, expect the phones to ring in Miami.”

“And if you’re wondering whether Brett Veach, the always-savvy GM in Kansas City, might be tempted to pick up the phone and arrange a reunion with his former star receiver, I’m told the focus for now is on getting Xavier Worthy healthy as the Chiefs await the return of Rashee Rice from a six-game suspension,” Russini continued.

Dolphins currently have “no plans” to trade Tyreek Hill

Article Continues Below

There's no doubt that the Dolphins' embarrassing loss to the Colts in Week 1 of the regular season has already turned the team upside down, but it can quickly change the narrative if the team looks like it did a few years ago. In 2023, Tagovailoa, Hill, and Miami's offense were among the best in the league, with the wide receiver recording a career-high 1,799 yards to go along with 13 touchdowns.

Even in the year prior, Hill would record 1,710 yards with seven scores, but the 2024 season was one to forget for the star as he finished with 959 yards and six touchdowns. Hill had below 1,000 receiving yards twice in his career before that, which were his rookie season and 2019 with Kansas City, where he played 12 games.

Adam Schefter would report Saturday that Miami has “no plans to trade” Hill and that the team hasn't “received any calls.”

“To date, the Dolphins haven’t received any calls from other teams interested in WR Tyreek Hill, and they currently have no plans to trade him, per sources,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

To date, the Dolphins haven’t received any calls from other teams interested in WR Tyreek Hill and they currently have no plans to trade him, per sources. pic.twitter.com/Zux5jRY82C — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2025

Miami looks to bounce back in Week 2 against the New England Patriots in Week 2.