The Miami Dolphins’ turbulence isn’t just about wins and losses anymore; it’s become a showdown of optics and accountability. Former NFL MVP Cam Newton recently piled on criticism of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on ESPN’s First Take, likening the Dolphins’ situation to a reality show. Tagovailoa didn’t stay quiet.

Newton argued that the drama in Miami has overshadowed the football. “Anybody can go 0-3,” he said. “When I see the situation that has taken place in Miami, it’s more Love Island drama than football. And in large part, I wouldn’t say it’s all on Tua, but it is a main ingredient.” He added that Tagovailoa’s critics are natural, “you don’t make $53 million by just being a random on the street”, but pressed him to live up to the hype with weapons like Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, and head coach Mike McDaniel behind him.

It all started off when Newton compared Tagovailoa’s salary and output to other elite quarterbacks, suggesting that higher pay should come with higher performance. Tagovailoa didn’t take it lying down. Addressing the media midweek, he said he knows he’s falling short of expectations, but called out the easier stance critics take from the sidelines.

“Well, anybody can play quarterback in this league then. … Cam is doing his thing, for sure, but I think it’s easier to be able to hold a clicker and talk about it that way or talk about what someone else is doing wrong when you’re not going out and having to do the same as them,” Tagovailoa said. “I think it’s easy to do that. I don’t think anybody can play quarterback.”

Tagovailoa owned the rough start. Through three games, he’s thrown multiple interceptions in losses and posted a quarterback rating in the 30s while Miami sits at 0-3, its worst start since 2019. He admitted he hasn’t performed “anywhere near” his best, but pushed back at the idea that criticism is simple to give when you’re not in the game.

Newton’s jab and Tua’s return volley aren’t new in NFL talk, but this feels more personal because the stakes are high. The Dolphins have the talent. What they don’t have yet is consistency under pressure. If Tagovailoa can channel the dissent, silence the noise, and let his play speak, especially with elite weapons around him, then the drama becomes irrelevant. Sunday after Sunday, it’s football that matters most.