The debate surrounding Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and former NFL MVP Cam Newton has continued to escalate, with sports radio host Dan Patrick adding his perspective on the matter. Speaking on The Dan Patrick Show, Patrick weighed in after Tagovailoa responded to Newton’s criticism about his contract and level of play.

Patrick defended Newton’s standing in the league, emphasizing the former Carolina Panthers star’s credentials as a past MVP and Super Bowl participant.

“Tua, hold on. Cam was an MVP. Cam went to a Super Bowl. Cam was a great quarterback. He's not a clipboard holder,” Patrick said. “Now if I say it, Tua can say what does he know? And he would be right. But you can’t say that about Cam Newton. Cam played the position at a very high level. He helped carry an offense to the Super Bowl.”

Patrick went on to question the Dolphins’ decision to award Tagovailoa a lucrative contract, arguing the team should have waited.

“You’ve got a big contract and you didn’t deserve that contract,” Patrick said. “They never should’ve given you that contract based off of your health and some of the results against quality teams. They should’ve made you play one more year and then franchise you, but they went all in and they’ll regret that.”

Newton initially sparked the debate during a September 19 appearance on ESPN’s First Take. The former quarterback criticized the Dolphins for paying Tagovailoa more than several of the NFL’s top signal-callers despite not consistently performing at an elite level.

“Tua Tagovailoa's making more than Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, Matthew Stafford, Jayden Daniels,” Newton said. “In this case, it should be more money, more expectations… Especially when you got a Ferrari and a Lamborghini and other amenities that other quarterbacks wish they had.”

Tagovailoa responded Thursday, countering Newton’s remarks with pointed comments during his press conference.

“Well, anybody can play quarterback in this league, then,” Tagovailoa said. “I want to see anybody off the streets come and play quarterback. Cam's doing his thing, for sure, but I think it's easier to be able to hold a clicker and talk about it that way, or talk about what someone else is doing wrong when you're not going out there having to do the same as them.”

The exchange has unfolded against the backdrop of a rough start for Miami. Tagovailoa, now in his sixth NFL season, has totaled 575 yards through three games with a 69.7% completion rate. He has five touchdowns, four interceptions, and has been sacked eight times. His passer rating of 87.1 and QBR of 35.7 both represent career lows.

The Dolphins’ struggles have contributed to an 0-3 start, most recently a 31-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. With rising scrutiny on Tagovailoa’s performance, Miami will aim to reverse course in Week 4 against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.