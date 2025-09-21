As the Miami Dolphins are surrounded by rumors regarding multiple aspects of the team, like with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, one component that people are wondering about is the job status of head coach Mike McDaniel. With the Dolphins suffering a tight loss to the Buffalo Bills, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network would provide some insight into the team's thinking about McDaniel.

Looking at last Thursday night's game against Buffalo, people had written off Miami from playing a close, competitive football game, but that was exactly the case until the very end. In what was a well-called game from McDaniel and an efficient game from Tagovailoa, the quarterback would throw a game-changing interception in the fourth quarter that led to the Bills taking back the lead.

In terms of McDaniel's status, Rapoport would say that owner Stephen Ross “plans to be patient” with McDaniel.

“Disappointing start for the Miami Dolphins. Actually better, no moral victories, but certainly better on Thursday night against the Juggernaut Bills,” Rapoport said. “But it has led to questions about the job status of Mike McDaniel now that they are 0-3. Here is my understanding of where it all stands. Stephen Ross, the Dolphins owner, plans to be patient. Almost always in the past, in similar situations, he has been patient.”

From @NFLGameDay Morning: The #Dolphins plan to be patient with coach Mike McDaniel, despite the slow start. pic.twitter.com/4PEalgNyF3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2025

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross “believes” in Mike McDaniel

While there is speculation from the football world on who's the problem with the Dolphins' 0-3 start to the season, some blame has been put on McDaniel regarding how the whole team has looked the past few seasons. Still, Rapoport would say that Ross not only “believes” in McDaniel but had “invested” in him, giving him a contract extension in August 2024.

“I do not sense anything imminent regarding a potential change in Mike McDaniel's job status, mostly because Stephen Ross likes him, believes in him, and has invested in him, gave him an extension,” Rapoport said. “By the way, McDaniel still has two years left. Worth more than $18 million coming up after this year.”

“As far as what to look for, though, keep an eye on the locker room, if players suddenly stop playing for him,” Rapoport continued. “If that becomes a thing where you look on the field, you say ‘These players do not believe in their coach,' perhaps that can trigger some change.”

Miami looks for its first win of the season on Monday, Sept. 29, against the New York Jets.