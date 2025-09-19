Amidst the Miami Dolphins' 0-3 start to the 2025 NFL season, many are pointing to Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to blame for the offensive shortcomings and former QB Cam Newton is no different. For Newton, Tagovailoa is doing a lot of talking but isn't backing it up on the field.

Newton ripped Tagovailoa, one of the highest-paid QB in the NFL, for not meeting expectations on ESPN's First Take.

“Tua Tagovailoa is making more than Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, Matthew Stafford, Jayden Daniels. Am I pocket watching? No, no, no. I’m putting things into perspective here,” Newton said. “What did Biggie say, ‘More money, more problems.’ In this case, it should be more money, more expectations. When I see Tua Tagovailoa over this year alone, I’ve heard him more than I ever have.

“That’s not to say you can’t talk. I like quiet Tua, Alabama Tua, Chip on the shoulder Tua, not somebody going to come in and watch film.”

Cam Newton believes Tagovailoa is lacking the chip he once had on his shoulder before signing a four-year, $212.4 million extension in 2024.

“What you’re being paid, what you’re being asked to do, what you have the capability of. From one quarterback to another, I look at a situation, it’s like bro, come on, dog,” Newton added. “Especially when you got a Ferrari and Lamborghini, and other amenities that some quarterbacks wish they had.”

After losing to the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots to open the season, Miami dropped its third consecutive game in a 31-21 Week 3 defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.

Tua Tagovailoa breaks silence on interception in loss to Bills

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's critical interception against the Bills sealed their fate in Thursday's loss. After the game, Tagovailoa addressed the brutal mistake, per Dolphins reporter David Furones.

“Yeah, I thought that was in rhythm and timing of the play. Seeing a flat defender go over to top of Jaylen Waddle turning around think that's really good play by the defender,” Tagovailoa said. “And had some color on my face trying maneuvering through as well. 10 out of ten times if we're looking at that same thing, I think I still try to work the timing of hitting at that spot. And I think the linebacker made a great play on it.”

Tua on the late INT. pic.twitter.com/t8DhXYq93a — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 19, 2025

The Dolphins will look for their first win of the season when they host the Jets in Week 4.