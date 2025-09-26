It's been a rocky start to the season as the Miami Dolphins are 0-3 entering Week 4. Although the offense has seemingly improved in the previous two games, late-game antics from Tua Tagovailoa have helped lead to losses. Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton critiqued Tagovailoa after the 31-21 Week 3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Now, the Dolphins' star finally responds.

Newton criticized Tagovailoa for making more money than several top quarterbacks in the league despite not playing at an elite level during a segment on ESPN's “First Take” on September 19. The 2015 MVP simply believes that Tua Tagovailoa isn't playing well enough to warrant his four-year, $212.4 million contract.

“Tua Tagovailoa's making more than Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, Matthew Stafford, Jayden Daniels,” said Newton.” … “In this case, it should be more money, more expectations… What you're being paid, what you're asked to do, what you have the capability of, from one quarterback to the other, I look at his situation and I'm like, ‘Bro, come on, dog.' Especially when you got a Ferrari and a Lamborghini and other amenities that other quarterbacks wish they had.”

Do you agree with Cam Newton on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on First Take?pic.twitter.com/UVYd69Tfi2 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 20, 2025

During a press conference on Thursday, Tagovailoa had the opportunity to respond to Newton, according to David Furones of the Sun Sentinel. The 27-year-old quarterback sort of shrugged off the criticism and claimed that it's easier to talk and criticize than it is to play.

“Well, anybody can play quarterback in this league, then,” began Tua Tagovailoa. “I want to see anybody off the streets come and play quarterback. Cam's doing his thing, for sure, but I think it's easier to be able to hold a clicker and talk about it that way, or talk about what someone else is doing wrong when you're not going out there having to do the same as them… It's easy to do that. I think anybody can do that. I don't think anybody can play quarterback.”

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa responded to criticism from Cam Newton and others bringing up his salary in analyzing his play. (🎥 Miami Dolphins; question @schadjoe) https://t.co/pRKpuH88u3 pic.twitter.com/bgSkFeKXBr — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 25, 2025

Tua Tagovailoa seemed to point his response more toward sports fans critiquing his play than Cam Newton's comments. It is a bit confusing how he worded it, though, as Newton played 11 years in the league, winning an MVP and taking the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl in the 2015-16 season. Tagovailoa will have a chance to turn things around on Monday night when he and the Dolphins take on the New York Jets.