The Miami Dolphins' early-season struggles continued Thursday night as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a costly late interception that sealed a 31-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. The result dropped Miami to 0-3, and the frustration was palpable postgame when the quarterback finally addressed the play that ended the comeback hopes.

Facing a 28-21 deficit with just over three minutes left in regulation, Tagovailoa led Miami into scoring territory. But on a critical first-down snap, his pass intended for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was intercepted by linebacker Terrel Bernard, snuffing out the rally.

In his postgame press conference, the former Alabama quarterback opened up about the moment for the first time. The Sun Sentinel’s David Furones posted on his X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly after the game, sharing Tagovailoa’s comments in full.

“Yeah, I thought that was in rhythm and timing of the play. Seeing a flat defender go over to top of Jaylen Waddle turning around think that's really good play by the defender. And had some color on my face trying maneuvering through as well. 10 out of ten times if we're looking at that same thing, I think I still try to work the timing of hitting at that spot. And I think the linebacker made a great play on it.”

The costly mistake was just one of several missed opportunities for the Dolphins. A roughing-the-punter penalty earlier in the fourth quarter extended a Bills vs. Dolphins drive that resulted in a touchdown, further compounding Miami’s miscues.

After opening NFL Week 3 on Thursday Night Football, the Dolphins now sit at the bottom of the AFC East standings. With a home game against the New York Jets scheduled for Week 4, the pressure is mounting for Tagovailoa and the entire roster.

Miami’s offensive struggles—paired with lapses in special teams and defensive execution—have created a volatile start to a season that came with playoff expectations. If the Dolphins hope to turn things around, it’ll start with their quarterback bouncing back from this moment.