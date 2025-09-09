After a rough Week 1, the Miami Dolphins may soon welcome a major boost on offense. Head coach Mike McDaniel revealed that tight end Darren Waller, who missed the season opener with a hip strain, is working toward a return.

The Sun Sentinel’s David Furones posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Waller has not been ruled out for Miami’s Week 2 home opener against the New England Patriots. McDaniel gave an update on the veteran tight end's status.

“He’s trying to play as best he can in this next one. If he can’t, we’ll try to play him (Week 3 TNF at Buffalo).”

The Dolphins opened the 2025 NFL season with a 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the entire offense struggled to find any rhythm. Miami managed just 114 passing yards, three turnovers, and less than 21 minutes of possession, highlighting how much the unit needs Waller’s presence. The Patriots, who fell 20-13 to the Las Vegas Raiders in their opener, will now test a Dolphins offense still searching for answers.

The injury of the veteran tight end carries weight not only because of his resume but also because of his potential fit in the Miami offense. Waller has caught 350 passes for 4,124 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career, with a 1,196-yard season in 2020 that earned him a Pro Bowl selection. If available, he could provide Tua Tagovailoa with a reliable middle-of-the-field option and a proven red-zone target.

If Waller is cleared, expectations would likely involve a pitch count, with scripted packages for third downs and red-zone situations. His ability to command coverage would also create openings for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, both limited in Week 1 by Indianapolis’ coverage schemes.

If Waller is held out again, Miami may lean more on De’Von Achane in the check-down game and design plays to create yards after the catch for Hill and Waddle. Either way, Week 2 against New England already feels like a pivotal moment for the Dolphins, who are trying to avoid an 0-2 start in the AFC East.