The Miami Dolphins begin the season with a brutal 33-8 Week 1 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. They couldn't get anything going offensively, and the defense was tormented throughout the game. Shortly after the contest, head coach Mike McDaniel shared his reaction to the early hot-seat talk after the loss.

When asked about the hot-seat buzz, the 42-year-old head coach admitted that he does not view his job without the pressure, according to David Furones of the Sun Sentinel. It seemed to be McDaniel's way of acknowledging the pressure while also subtly brushing it off to the side, as nearly all coaches feel some sort of pressure at some point in their careers.

“I don't see this job void of pressure,” said McDaniel. “I don't see this job as one of entitlement.”

Additionally, during the postgame press conference, the Dolphins' head coach pointed toward the numerous mistakes made throughout Sunday's contest as to why his team struggled against the Colts. Mike McDaniel claimed that those mistakes will typically lead to a bad loss.

“I think in the National Football League, when you're minus three, plus turnover on downs, you run into the kicker… Across the board, that's not formula,” explained McDaniel. “That formula is for failure and nothing else.”

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on the 33-8 loss to the Colts. pic.twitter.com/hYY7KIefHK — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 7, 2025

The Dolphins initially hired Mike McDaniel ahead of the 2022-23 season. At the time, he was viewed as a prolific play caller and was dubbed a mad scientist in terms of scheming offensive plays. But things haven't gone all that smoothly in Miami so far in his first few years in the head coaching position. Through 52 games coached, McDaniel owns a career 28-24 win-loss record.

Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins will have a chance to get back in the win column in Week 2 when they take on the New England Patriots. It should still be a tough matchup, as it is against an AFC East rival in Miami's home opener.