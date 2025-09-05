Much of the focus has understandably been on the health of wide receiver Tyreek Hill, running back De'Von Achane and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but the Miami Dolphins' offense also needs a dependable tight end on the field. Former Pro Bowl selection Darren Waller, who returned to the NFL after a year in retirement, suffered a surprise setback and is not expected to play in Sunday's Week 1 matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

Waller missed most of the summer with a hip injury but was gradually making progress ahead of the season opener. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel revealed on Friday that the 32-year-old incurred a strain that will likely delay him from making his anticipated NFL return.

When Miami shipped out Jonnu Smith following a career campaign in which he totaled 88 receptions and eight touchdowns — included in the blockbuster trade that dealt Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick (draft picks also involved) — fans were curious how the team planned to address the TE position. The Waller trade dropped about a week later, producing mixed reactions around the league.

Will the Dolphins' Darren Waller gamble work out?

Those who remember the 2015 sixth-round draft pick's stint with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders know just how impactful he could be when at his best. Waller recorded a colossal 197 receptions for 2,341 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns. Only a special group of tight ends can post such massive numbers across a two-year stretch. Unfortunately, though, he could not stay on the field.

After suiting up for every game during that aforementioned peak, Darren Waller played in only 32 games over the next three seasons. He prioritized his well-being in 2023 and stepped away from the NFL. The Dolphins were hoping that the break gave the 6-foot-6 red-zone target enough time to recharge and properly prepare himself for the grind. Oftentimes, though, the damage is already done.

Waller's body just refuses to cooperate with his mind. Still, the organization should have seen this coming. The fact that general manager Chris Grier picked up a formerly retired and injury-prone player illustrates how desperate Miami was to fill the TE vacancy. Luckily, he also made a late addition to combat this potential problem. Practice squad member Greg Dulcich should be due for a promotion to the NFL roster following the Waller news.

The 2022 third-rounder flashed promise in his rookie season with the Denver Broncos before fading into the background. He spent the summer with the New York Giants and was a preseason standout, catching seven of eight targets for three touchdowns. Poor blocking sent him to free agency, however, and the Dolphins quickly acted. He could log snaps for the team on Sunday afternoon.

Hopefully, Waller can use the next week to get his hip right. Miami and Indy collide in Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.