The Miami Dolphins are preparing to kick off their 2025 NFL season against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Miami is not expected to have a great season, but whatever hope they have rests on the health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

When he is healthy, the offense runs smoothly. The team speed is nearly unmatched in the NFL, with wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle creating a lightning-quick duo that most defensive backs have a hard time staying with. But as the regular season approaches, both players have been dealing with injuries.

On Wednesday, the Dolphins' initial injury report was released, and Miami fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Both wideouts practiced, albeit Hill on a limited basis with calf and oblique injuries. But Waddle was not even listed on the injury report. That is a clear indication that he is a full-go for the game against the Colts. Even though Hill was limited in practice, he is also expected to suit up in Week 1.

Additionally, Dolphins running back De'Von Achane was limited with a calf injury, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. But head coach Mike McDaniel expressed confidence that the elite tailback will play on Sunday.

Article Continues Below

One thing Miami has going for it is the ineptitude of Indianapolis in Week 1. The last time the Colts won their season opener was in 2013 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Since then, they are 0-10-1, with the tie coming against the Houston Texans three years ago.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins have been fast starters. They'll look to do that again this year, with one of the lighter early schedules in the NFL.

The Dolphins will face the Colts, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, and Atlanta Falcons in six of their first eight games. But if they want to make it back to the playoffs, they'll need to win many of those.

The back half of the schedule is not as kind.