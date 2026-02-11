The Philadelphia Eagles made a change at offensive coordinator this offseason, forcing Kevin Patullo to step down. With Sean Mannion as the new OC and after his failed stint in Philly, it appears Patullo has a new home with the Miami Dolphins.

Reports indicate that the Dolphins are hiring Patullo as the team's new pass-game coordinator, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The Eagles initially offered the 44-year-old former play-caller to remain with the team, but did permit him to seek a role elsewhere.

“The Dolphins are hiring Kevin Patullo as their pass-game coordinator, sources say. The Eagles retained Patullo after a change at OC but gave him the opportunity to search for another gig. He heads to Miami to join Jeff Hafley’s coaching staff alongside new OC Bobby Slowik.”

Slowik is expected to call plays for the Dolphins next season. That means Patullo will likely serve as a high-end assistant for the second-time offensive coordinator. This could be a key addition to the coaching staff to improve the offense, as Miami ended the 2025-26 regular season with the No. 26-ranked offense in the league.

Kevin Patullo has been coaching in the NFL since 2007, when the Kansas City Chiefs first hired him as an offensive assistant and offensive quality control coach. Since then, Patullo has bounced around the league, working as an offensive assistant for several organizations.

The Eagles originally hired Patullo in 2023 as a pass game coordinator and associate head coach. Philly named him the team's offensive coordinator in 2025, which was the first time in his career that Patullo was hired to that role.

He'll have a chance help the Dolphins' offense in 2026-27. If he does a good enough job, Kevin Patullo could get more looks as OC once again down the road.