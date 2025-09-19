The Miami Dolphins could have potentially clinched a playoff berth for a third consecutive year if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not miss time with another concussion during the 2024-25 campaign. Even so, it was difficult for fans to err on the side of optimism heading into the offseason. The signs were present that a full-blown implosion could be coming, something the organization has tried to prevent in recent months. Trading star cornerback Jalen Ramsey was apparently part of that process.

The three-time All-Pro was no longer on great terms with the Dolphins, resulting in a blockbuster trade that saw him, Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick head to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for three-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-rounder. Fans already knew there was tension brewing, but more information is coming out regarding Ramsey's last season in Miami. And it does not paint the Super Bowl 56 champion in a positive light.

“Ramsey's behavior, meanwhile, became a drain on team morale, according to multiple sources, including current and former players, who said his actions varied from being late to team activities to outright leaving practice,” ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques writes.

Can Dolphins find a path forward?

There are always two sides to a story, but this report obviously reflects poorly on the polarizing CB. It is also not the first time his attitude has been under the microscope. Jacksonville Jaguars fans have their own gripes with the man. Ramsey, along with the highly volatile Tyreek Hill, both stirred controversy last season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is said to be changing the lenient approach he took with both of those decorated talents in the past.

He cannot discipline Jalen Ramsey now, however. The 30-year-old is focused on helping Pittsburgh take the next step in the AFC. He has one interception, four pass breakups and six solo tackles through two games, while also posting a 77.2 coverage grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Steelers fans desperately hope “morale” issues do not occur in the land of Black and Gold.

The Dolphins must move forward and forge a new culture. Following an 0-2 start, skepticism is higher than ever during the McDaniel era. They are currently showing life in a Thursday night face-off with the Buffalo Bills, however. Perhaps the vibes are finally changing in Miami Gardens.