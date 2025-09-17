As the Miami Dolphins prepare for a crucial AFC East clash against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, head coach Mike McDaniel is working to correct what has been described as a “lenient” approach with star players in the past.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Michael Silver on Wednesday, McDaniel has taken steps to toughen up the organization after showing too much forgiveness toward wide receiver Tyreek Hill and then-cornerback Jalen Ramsey during the 2024 season. Silver noted that while McDaniel successfully changed the Dolphins’ culture and created a more positive environment, his approach sometimes went too far.

“While successfully changing the Dolphins’ culture and improving the workplace environment, McDaniel, league sources say, was at times overly lenient with star players such as wide receiver Tyreek Hill and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, forgiving poor practice efforts and other behavior perceived by teammates and assistant coaches as selfish,” Silver wrote.

Mike McDaniel shifts approach after Tyreek Hill remarks, Jalen Ramsey trade as Dolphins chase first win

Hill briefly stirred controversy following last season’s finale when he told reporters after a loss to the New York Jets, “I’m out, bro. It was great playing here.” He later walked back those comments and remained in Miami, continuing to serve as a centerpiece of the offense.

Ramsey’s situation unfolded differently. The cornerback was traded in June to the Pittsburgh Steelers, along with tight end Jonnu Smith, in a deal that brought safety Minkah Fitzpatrick back to the Dolphins. The trade represented both a roster shift and a signal of a new approach under McDaniel’s leadership.

Silver’s report added that since the end of last season, McDaniel has become more intentional about tightening operations within the team. Still, he noted that shifting from permissive leadership to a stricter approach is often more difficult than the reverse, and Miami’s 0-2 start this season has fueled the impression of inconsistency.

The Dolphins, who finished 8-9 last season and missed the playoffs, have dropped their first two games of 2025 to the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots. Thursday’s prime-time matchup against Buffalo offers both a chance to avoid an 0-3 start and a test of McDaniel’s firmer stance.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.