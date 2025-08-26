There is a lot of pressure on the Miami Dolphins coming into this season, with the Mike McDaniel era souring a bit after a blazing start. The Dolphins missed the playoffs last season in a year filled with injuries, specifically to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and are looking for a healthier year in 2025.

While Tagovailoa and the rest of the offense are feeling good coming into the year, the Dolphins are already dealing with a major absence on special teams. Standout kicker Jason Sanders is dealing with a hip injury and has been placed on the injured reserve list, making him ineligible to play for the first four games of the season according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Dolphins placed kicker Jason Sanders on the injured reserve list due to a hip injury, meaning he’s out at least the first four games,” Schefter reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Sanders is one of the top kickers in football, so whoever is brought in to fill in for the first month, or perhaps longer, will have some big shoes to fill. Last season, Sanders made 37 field goals on 41 attempts including an astonishing 12-for-14 performance on kicks longer than 50 yards. His longest field goal of the season was 57 yards.

The Dolphins will need all the help they can get in order to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. Josh Allen and company have run the division over the last few seasons, and the Dolphins have had next to no success against them under McDaniel. That includes a playoff loss in the Wild Card Round back in the 2022-23 season, so Miami will be hungry to catch Buffalo this fall.

Thankfully for the Dolphins, the schedule is pretty light to start the year with the exception of a Week 3 date with the Bills. McDaniel and company start the year against the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots, and will play the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers coming out of that Bills matchup.