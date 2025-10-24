The Miami Dolphins should have their star receiver available when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. Despite previously adding Jaylen Waddle to its injury report earlier in the week, the team expects him to remain in the lineup.

Waddle was a surprise addition to the Dolphis' injury report on Thursday, but that now appears to merely be a precaution. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that he expects Waddle to play through his hamstring injury, according to David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel tells reporters gathered in Miami Gardens that Jaylen Waddle is expected to play through tweaked hamstrings. TE Julian Hill not expected to play against the Falcons. https://t.co/Z1VaEfaaz7 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) October 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Furones also noted that the Dolphins are preparing to be without tight end Julian Hill. The 25-year-old has started each of the team's first seven games, but has recently ceded a lot of pass-catching work to Darren Waller.

Waddle was one of three Dolphins to log limited practice sessions on Thursday, joining safety Elijah Campbell and cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. Waddle is listed on the injury report as “hamstring/rest,” implying that his addition was always mostly precautionary.

The star receiver's inclusion was still a massive scare for a struggling Dolphins offense. Although he did not perform well in Week 7 — which Tua Tagovailoa attributed to his being short — he leads the team with 405 receiving yards.

If Waddle is limited in any way, Miami will turn to Waller and Malik Washington for more production. The Dolphins will likely continue to lean on running back De'Von Achane, who was the team's only productive offensive player in Week 7.

Article Continues Below

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle in prime rebound spot

Assuming his hamstrings do not hold him back too much, Waddle could be in for a big week. If the Dolphins hope to have any chance of upsetting the Falcons, they will need to rely on the speedy 26-year-old.

The Falcons are one of the most zone-heavy defenses in the league, against which Waddle tends to thrive. Over 83 percent of Waddle's season-long production has been against zone coverages.

Atlanta's defense will also be notably shorthanded, playing without two of its starters. Veteran linebacker Divine Deablo has already been ruled out of the game, along with rookie cornerback Billy Bowman Jr.

The Dolphins have struggled all season, but have a better chance to beat the Falcons in Week 8 than the betting lines suggest. Atlanta has been highly unpredictable thus far, beating top-end teams like the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings but suffering double-digit losses to the Carolina Panthers and a shorthanded San Francisco 49ers team.