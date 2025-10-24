In what has been an unfortunate recurring theme, the San Francisco 49ers' Week 8 injury report is once again filled to the brim. Although not as full as it once was, Kyle Shanahan's team will still be without Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall for their matchup with the Houston Texans.

Purdy and Pearsall were both doubtful throughout the week, but the 49ers officially ruled them out on Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. While Purdy has been logging limited practice sessions as he recovers from a turf toe injury, Pearsall has yet to return from his sprained PCL.

Without Purdy, the 49ers will continue rolling with Mac Jones at quarterback. San Francisco is 4-1 with Jones as its starter in 2025, as opposed to 1-1 with Purdy.

Pearsall's absence should lead to another start for Kendrick Bourne, who has been riding a hot streak in 2025. Bourne, who rejoined the team in the offseason after a four-year stint with the New England Patriots, has 385 receiving yards on the year, second on the team behind Christian McCaffrey.

The 49ers will continue to miss Purdy and Pearsall, but they recently welcomed George Kittle and Jauan Jennings back to the lineup. Both players were brought along slowly in Week 7, but they should be a bigger part of the game plan against the Texans.

Purdy and Pearsall's next chance to play will be in Week 9 on the road against the New York Giants. The 49ers will keep re-evaluating them each week, with their bye not until Week 14.

49ers look to continue rolling against Texans

Despite missing Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall to injury, the 49ers still enter Week 8 with the upper hand against the Texans. San Francisco has battled through adversity to somewhat miraculously boast a 5-2 record through seven games and remain atop the NFC West.

The 2-4 Texans showed signs of life after an 0-3 start, but they enter Week 8 off a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Houston, however, returns home after a West Coast trip, where it is 1-1 on the year. Their only home loss came by one point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.

Likewise, the 49ers have not struggled, per se, but enter Week 8 having gone just 2-2 in their last four games. Beginning with the Texans matchup, three of San Francisco's next four games will be on the road.