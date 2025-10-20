Somehow, Mike McDaniel is still the Miami Dolphins head coach, and he’s sticking with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. Also, he’s sticking to saying weird things, dropping another crazy take about the team’s effort against the Browns, according to a post on X by Marcel Louis-Jacques.

“I don't have an opinion on the two teams in the game, because we didn't participate in the game, in my opinion.” Mike McDaniel said Miami's “want to” was there, but their desire to execute their actual assignment/game plan was not”

Regardless of the take, the Dolphins are trying to climb out of the mess left behind in a 31-6 thumping at the hands of the Browns.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel trying to rergroup

It seems weird that McDaniel hasn’t pulled the plug on Tagovailoa as the starter. It doesn’t look like the six-year veteran will be able to lead the team to a victory anytime soon. And a victory — soon — may be the only thing that keeps McDaniel employed by the organization.

McDaniel said he won’t decide anything about Tagovailoa based on emotion.

McDaniel said he will look hard and long at what Tagovailoa is bringing to the team, according to NBC Sports via a team transcript.

“It will be tape-driven,” McDaniel said. “I will have to take a look at the tape. But before watching the tape, I don’t want to over-conclude anything. I think, when you turn the ball over, you know, it is the number one indicator of wins and losses. And it negatively affects the team. I think there’s multiple factors in those turnovers. I know at least one or two of them were extremely preventable from Tua, and he knows that just wasn’t good enough. We’ll watch the tape and change our style of play if we [have] to.”

Tagovailoa is first in the NFL in a category no quarterback wants to lead. He has chucked up 10 interceptions as the Dolphins have stumbled to a record of 1-6.

His poor play is one thing. But McDaniel didn’t seem to have his team ready to play the Browns, who got just their second win of the season. And when teams show up not ready to play, that almost always falls into the lap of the head coach.