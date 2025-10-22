The Miami Dolphins are not wasting any time. After breakout tight end Darren Waller went down with a serious knee injury, Miami is in serious need at the position. Because of that, they signed one of their practice squad tight ends Greg Dulcich after placing Waller on the injured reserve list.

“Dolphins placed TE Darren Waller on the injured reserve list and signed TE Greg Dulcich to their active roster off their practice squad,” Adam Schefter reports.

Waller came out of a one-year retirement this season to join the Dolphins. The former Pro Bowl tight end has been one of the few bright spots in Miami's offense. In just three games played this season, Waller has caught four touchdowns and accumulated 117 yards, including a 78-yard breakout game against the Carolina Panthers.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Waller suffered a pectoral injury in their last loss to the Cleveland Browns. His addition to the Dolphins' injured reserve list indicates that this is a serious injury, as he'll be required to miss four games before being reactivated. Miami's banged-up offense, which is already missing star Tyreek Hill, lost more firepower for the immediate future.

Dulcich was a third-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos back in 2022. He had a solid 2022 season for Denver, getting 411 receiving yards and catching two touchdowns. He suffered a season-ending injury in 2023, though, and bounced between Denver and the New York Giants last season. After being waived this offseason, the Dolphins picked him up to join their practice squad.

The Dolphins sit at a ghastly 1-6 record this, with the latest loss to the Browns the latest blow to their nightmarish season. Despite the struggles of the team, the reports say that Miami is not looking to make any immediate changes, both to the quarterback and the coaching position. They will take on the Miami Falcons in Week 8 of the NFL season.