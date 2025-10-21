Few teams are more openly active in the early trade market than the New York Giants, who are not hiding their desperate search for a veteran receiver. Their open forage has dug up several names, including the surprising inclusion of Miami Dolphins star Jaylen Waddle.

Along with Waddle, the Giants are also reportedly targeting Jakobi Meyers, Chris Olave, Jauan Jennings and Jerry Jeudy, among others. If they are a serviceable veteran and potentially on the trade block, they are probably on Joe Schoen's board.

None of the names New York is supposedly eyeing will be easy to obtain, but Waddle figures to be a particularly lofty goal. The soon-to-be 27-year-old is currently the team's leading receiver after Tyreek Hill suffered a season-ending dislocated knee and torn ACL. There is no guarantee what the 32-year-old Hill will look like upon his return, making Waddle the team's tentative No. 1 receiver moving forward.

However, after the Dolphins fell to 1-5 with a last-second loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, they are now reportedly open to hearing offers for Waddle. Miami is looking for draft capital in the ballpark of a third-round pick, according to Denver Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright on the ‘All in with Art' podcast.

The two teams have already collaborated this season, with the Giants sending Darren Waller to the Dolphins in the preseason. Nobody is owed any favors in the NFL, but Schoen has to at least reactivate the communication line. Miami might still decide against trading one of its young offensive stars, but there is too much on the line for New York to ignore the opportunity.

Giants' potential Jaylen Waddle trade offer

Giants receive: WR Jaylen Waddle

Dolphins receive: DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches, 2026 third-round pick

The Giants' biggest conundrum ahead of the trade deadline is the debate regarding whether the team should relinquish trade assets. New York has seven picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, but five come on Day Three.

Whether or not Schoen pulls the trigger remains to be seen, but he would need to bite the bullet to acquire Waddle. The Giants will do everything they can to hold onto their first two picks, but they cannot go any lower than a third-rounder for Waddle, which is reportedly Miami's asking price.

If Waddle is actually on the trade market, there will be other suitors. Knowing how desperate they are, the Giants will have to sweeten the pot, in this case with a veteran like Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

‘Nacho' would be missed by New York's defense, but he is far from unreplaceable. Despite coming off a career-best season, Nunez-Roches' playing time has been cut by rookies Abdul Carter and Darius Alexander, preventing him from playing over 40 percent of the defensive snaps since Week 1.

On the flip side, the Dolphins would benefit from his skill set. Miami's defense has struggled up front all year, allowing the most rushing yards per game and ranking near league-average in sacks. As an above-average interior pass-rusher and run-stopper, Nunez-Roches would elevate the team in both areas.

Parting with the pick would hurt, and it would certainly make April less interesting for the Giants. But relinquishing it for a player like Waddle cannot be overthought. Adding a veteran of his caliber is more beneficial to Jaxson Dart and the team's development than nearly any rookie would be in a year.