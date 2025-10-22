Things could not have gone much worse up to this point in the season for the Miami Dolphins, who currently sit at 1-5. Many fans suspected that the team's recent blowout loss to the lowly Cleveland Browns could have spelled a death sentence for the Mike McDaniel era in South Beach, but up to this point, that has not been the case.

Recently, NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic stopped by the Dan LeBatard Show to break down what she sees going on with McDaniel amid the disastrous season.

“Yeah, I think we all saw it. I don’t think anyone watched that game and thought that Mike McDaniel even wanted to be out there in the rain and in the cold,” said Russini. “He looked miserable just being the head coach. So, we'll just start with him on the sideline and obviously the ridiculous sunglasses and he just looks like, for a coach that I think had so much potential and is still a really bright guy, he just looks like it's spinning a little bit out of his control.”

However, Russini also clarified that the Dolphins seem to have no intention of firing McDaniel at this point.

“I talked to some people on Monday after that game about, alright making changes, right? What do we got? When are you guys going to fire Mike? Just give us a heads up. And they continue to say the same thing, which is, we’re not doing it because ownership believes that he can still continue to turn this around. That’s obviously Stephen Ross’ opinion,” she said.

A disastrous season for the Dolphins

Coming into this season, the Miami Dolphins were hoping that they would be able to rekindle some of their early 2023 magic and make a return to the playoffs after missing them last year.

Instead, they were clobbered by the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 and have somehow gotten worse from that point, culminating in Sunday's loss in rain-soaked Cleveland.

With this season clearly being lost, the only thing left for Dolphins fans to do at this point is rev up the draft simulators.